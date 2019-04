For well over 60 years, United Cerebral Palsy of Northeastern Pennsylvania has provided opportunities and resources to help those with disabilities build their lives. The agency provides a wide array of services and education for children and adults in an eight-county area. UCP opened in our community in 1953 and has grown ever since.

On March 25, Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day recognized 17 million individuals for their life experiences and successes.