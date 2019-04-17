Pike County Commissioners may soon be “on the road again.”

MILFORD - Pike County Commissioners may soon be “on the road again.”

For the first time in at least recent years, on April 3, 2019 the Board of Commissioners held one of their regular meeting beyond the county seat which is in the east, and ventured to another far extremity of the diamond-shape of Pike County: the southern end.

Commissioner Chairman Matthew Osterberg said that after having a successful meeting at the Top of the World Restaurant in Saw Creek Estates, Bushkill, Lehman Township, they realized they ought to try this again, at a different location.

He said this is still in the early stages, but the commissioners are considering every other month at the beginning, have their second meeting of the month (the third Wednesday) at another site.

These meetings may be scheduled at 10 or at 11 a.m., rather than their usual 9 a.m. starting time.

The first Wednesday of the month would be at the Administration Building in Milford.

They are considering other venues, such as senior centers where they will have an audience, Osterberg said. They are also talking about holding meetings at Wallenpaupack and at Delaware Valley School Districts in the fall, so students can observe and see how their county government functions.

Osterberg said he spoke to D.V. Superintendent John Bell, who is amenable to the idea. Commissioner Ronald Schmalzle plans to reach out to Wallenpaupack administration.

Down at Bushkill, there is a senior center operating at Saw Creek Estates, and the meeting room on April 3rd was filled for the commissioners’ first “road trip.” They also wanted to have a meeting there to provide a demonstration of the new county voting system. Osterberg said the meeting was well received.

Lehman Township is also far removed from Milford and some have felt something of a disconnect, Osterberg affirmed. He said a similar feeling may occur in the far western end of Pike, and in the far northern end. Moving the commissioners meeting about helps provide their presence outside the county seat. He suggested that Bushkill residents may feel even more distant because of the national park that lies between them and Milford.

The chairman said there are some logistics to work out whenever they have a meeting out in other parts of the county.

Also helping to connect the residents of Pike County with county government, he said, is the new opportunity anyone with Internet access has when commissioners are in session. The meetings are now aired live on Youtube. Recording Youtube videos of prior meetings may also be seen at the Youtube site.

Plans to host county meetings at other sites will be announced once they are scheduled. The next regular commissioners’ session is set for Wednesday, April 17 at 9 a.m. at the Administration Building, 506 Broad St., Milford.











