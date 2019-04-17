If you own house or other building in Hawley Borough that has an address but no one would know it if they looked for a number, you could be facing a $300 fine plus costs.

HAWLEY - If you own house or other building in Hawley Borough that has an address but no one would know it if they looked for a number, you could be facing a $300 fine plus costs.

The ordinance has been on the books since 2005, Borough President Ann Monaghan said at the Council meeting, April 10. Code Enforcement Officer Ray Ganska wanted to know, so that the many properties without numbers can be “addressed.”

Solicitor Robert Bernathy said that the borough just has to enforce the ordinance. Ganska urged that the property owners be advised first so that they have a chance to put up the address numbers.

At the March meeting, Council member Michael Dougherty said there was an “inordinate number of houses that have no street numbers.” This generated discussion about the status of an ordinance and that the County had required numbering to be posted when street addresses were revised for 9-1-1 emergency response several years ago.

After discussing how to remind residents, Monaghan said it will be posted on the Borough website and on Borough Hall, and the article in The News Eagle will help.

Ganska will be given slips of paper reminding residents about the address sign requirement, which he will give out when he is performing his code enforcement duties. They talk about mailing a reminder on a postcard, but Monaghan noted that mailings are not done to warn about other violations.

The ordinance requires numbers posted on the side of the structure to be four inches high, or if placed on a mailbox or sign by the road, three inches high.

Hawley Fire Chief Scott Mead said that the Fire Department is able to have address number signs made for $20 a sign, if anyone wants one.

Other meeting items will be reported separately.

Hawley Council meets on the second Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Borough Hall, 94 Main Avenue.












