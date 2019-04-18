MANSFIELD, PA — Olga Bilardi of Roaring Brook Twp, PA has been selected by the Mansfield University Psychology Department as a nominee for Outstanding Senior. The University will announce the Outstanding Senior award at Commencement on May 4th, 2019.

Olga was born in Bryansk, Russia, and was adopted by her mom and dad when she was an infant. She lives in Roaring Brook Township, Pennsylvania.

Olga is majoring in Psychology with two concentrations: Lifespan Development and Counseling. Throughout her undergraduate years, Mansfield has offered her many opportunities to flourish as a professional, scholar, and individual. Olga had the opportunity to conduct research under the psychology department and present the results at two research conferences. She has also been involved in many student organizations on campus and held officer positions within each of the following groups: Psychology Club, Psi Chi, and the Community Service.

Presently, she has been completing an internship during her final semester at the Wallenpaupack Area School District, where she is under the supervision of two school psychologists and the director of special education. Olga plans to attend graduate school and earn her doctorate in School Psychology. Her ultimate goal is to become a nationally certified and licensed school psychologist.

