The Forest City Regional High School Future Business Leaders of America club recently took 20 students to Hershey to compete at the State Leadership Conference.

These students qualified to attend the SLC by placing in the top three of their events at the Regional level. Forest City Regional Future Business Leaders of America was awarded the Local Market Share award for having over 20 percent of the total high school population in FBLA.

Students competed in various business related events and competitions. Christopher Burnis competed in the topic of Management Information Systems and placed seventh in the state of Pennsylvania, this is a tremendous accomplishment, as this event is a team event and Christopher competed in it on his own against teams from across the state!

At the competition students completed various workshops along with their competitive events. Some of the workshops they attended were Dress for Success, Planning for Your Future, Leadership 101, and Economics is Everywhere. This trip would not have been possible without all of the generous sponsors that helped fund the trip to Hershey.

Pictured is the Forest City Regional Future Business Leaders of America state qualifiers along with adviser Michael Zack. Pictured also is Christopher Burnis with his State Award.