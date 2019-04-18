LAKEVILLE - Families and friends from Paupack Township took part in the annual Great American Clean Up Day, Saturday, April 6, collecting 180 bags of trash and seven tires in a matter of three hours. The 45 volunteers searched 26.2 miles for the annual event, that was followed by a lunch. Great American Cleanup of PA is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Paupack Twp. litter crew reports big haul
LAKEVILLE - Families and friends from Paupack Township took part in the annual Great American Clean Up Day, Saturday, April 6, collecting 180 bags of trash and seven tires in a matter of three hours. The 45 volunteers searched 26.2 miles for the annual event, that was followed by a lunch. Great American Cleanup of PA is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.