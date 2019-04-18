PAUPACK TWP. - Volunteers made the Great American Cleanup in Paupack Township a success once again. At the township’s April meeting, Supervisor Chairman Bruce Chandler commended the 45 volunteers and explained that while they scoured 26.2 miles one way, they actually cleared trash from 52 miles since both sides of the road were covered. In total, the volunteers collected 180 bags of trash and seven tires, which surprised Chandler.



Chandler said peoples’ disregard for tossing their trash is “aggravating” given the generosity of the volunteers who in turn go and pick it up.

The annual cleanup was held on Saturday morning, April 6. The cleanup was done over a span of three hours.

On behalf of the supervisors, Chandler read a letter of appreciation to the cleanup’s organizer, Karen Lutz. He said, her concern for the “quality” of the township should be recognized, and her efforts were valued. There was a $100 donation that went towards a lunch that followed, which the supervisors also expressed their appreciation for. Lutz applauded the volunteers’ enthusiasm as they were “amazing” and a “great group of people.” Great American Cleanup of PA is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.



Also discussed:

In cooperation with neighboring townships and Hawley Borough, Paupack Township’s Lake Region Comprehensive Plan has been updated. Supervisor Jim Martin said the $36,000 project was covered with an $18,000 grant and each municipality added funds. There will be a public hearing sometime in July for an adoption.The new floodplain ordinance 2019-60 has been created. Chandler explained that the ordinance is renewed every 10 years. Solicitor Ron Bugaj said the “most significant” change was about the penalties made, because in the prior ordinance, there were misdemeanors, whereas they have been made into summary offenses. The additional changes correspond with recommendations by the DCD.The annual Paupack Township spring cleanup will be Saturday, May 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at the township building. Chandler said the event is a chance to get rid of just about any kind of junk, except hazardous materials. So, tires, batteries and more will be accepted for a minimal fee that’s collected to cover the costs of the dumpsters he said.During March, volunteers from the Lakeville Fire Company responded to: two structure fires, three medical calls, one brush fire, one motor vehicle accident, three automatic fire alarms and one down tree.Under building and zoning, Chandler reported that permits were issued for: three decks, two houses, one addition, one porch, one pool, one sunroof and two garages.Township Secretaries Marianne Unger and Cheryl Scartelli will be taking online notary training.The Lakeville Food Pantry will have a lunch at the Lakeville Volunteer Fire Company April 25.

The next Paupack Township supervisors’ meeting is scheduled Thursday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the township building on Daniels Road in Lakeville.