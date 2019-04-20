HONESDALE - The US History II class of Lackawanna College, Lake Region campus visited the Wayne County Historical Society recently to study America’s westward expansion. They were given a personal guided tour by museum volunteer Bart Brooks and Museum Director Carol Dunn. The students learned about America’s first steam locomotive, the Stourbridge Lion. They also learned about the Delaware and Hudson Canal (D+H Canal) and the gravity railroad. In addition, the students viewed the Lenape artifacts exhibit and learned about the singular glass industry in Wayne County. Pictured: Bart Brooks, Megan Rosler, Mary Catherine McDonald, Christian Modugno and Shawna Gordienko. Contributed