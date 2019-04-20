WALLENPAUPACK - Lt. Governor John Fetterman is conducting a statewide “listening tour” to gather input on whether the state should consider legalizing adult-use recreational marijuana.

He has scheduled one at Honesdale High School for the public, on Sunday, April 28, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The forum will be held in the auditorium. The school is located at 459 Terrace Street.

The forum was moved from a different high school. It had earlier been proposed to hold it at Wallenpaupack Area High School.

Over 68 listening tour stops were being scheduled around the state, through June.



Make your voice heard



The following information was taken from a Lt. Governor’s Office press release in March.

“The response to the lieutenant governor’s listening tours has been tremendous, with people across the state making their voices heard,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “This is exactly the type of discussion I had hoped John would get – for, against, not sure. Everyone’s opinion is important and valued.

“Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to attend an event or respond online. I appreciate your time and input, which are invaluable as we study this issue.”

In addition to the thousands of people who have attended a listening tour session, more than 21,000 have responded to the online feedback form, offering their opinions on the topic.

The governor’s correspondence office, which tracks the online form, noted that no other topic has received this level of response or interaction since the governor took office in 2015.

“I want to thank the people of Pennsylvania for coming and participating in this important conversation we are having in the commonwealth,” Lt. Gov. Fetterman said. “The stops have been cordial, engaging, and thoughtful. I look forward to continuing this tour and hearing from everyone.”

“I’m pleased that Pennsylvanians are taking the time to let us know their thoughts on the topic of legalizing adult-use marijuana,” Gov. Wolf said. “It’s my hope that this level of interaction becomes the norm on issues important to Pennsylvanians. It’s how we can best develop policy and programs – by listening to our everyone’s perspectives.”

For more information on scheduled tours or to register an opinion online, visit governor.pa.gov.