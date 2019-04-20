SHOHOLA - Mothers in the Tri-State area are being honored at a “THANKS, MOM!” celebration at the Artists’ Market Community Center, Shohola, Saturday, May 4.

The event will include free refreshments, artwork and poetry honoring them, plus a free corsage for all mothers with a live musical tribute to moms by Mef Gannon and Nick Roes.

On display is a print collection of our “Founding Mothers.” Out of the 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence, 100 percent of them had mothers. But little is known about them - in a few cases we don’t even know their names. So this display helps fill in some of the gaps, and gives our Founding Mothers some of the credit they deserve, organizers pointed out.

There is an open call for any artist, poet, or performer to participate, as well as some open mic time to share about your own mother. This Artists’ Market Community Center is located at 114 Richardson Avenue, Shohola. The event is from 4 to 6 p.m.

The event is coordinated by Robert Bradley, sponsored by the Barryville Area Arts Association, and made possible through a grant from the Richard L. Snyder Foundation, administered by the Greater Pike Community Foundation.