MILFORD - Spring has sprung, and with it, the promise of memorable summer camp experiences to come. For the average child, summer camp represents outdoor recreation, creative activities and campfires under the stars. But for children with special needs, camp is all this and more.

That’s where the Ingeborg A. Biondo Foundation and its Summer Camp Program comes in. Joseph (Joe) R. Biondo, Principal of Biondo Investment Advisors of Milford, Pennsylvania, created the Biondo Foundation as a living memorial to his wife, Inga whose life ended in 1979 in an automobile accident. Mother, wife, friend and children’s advocate, Inga’s life was defined by her passion for her four children and her desire to help children with special needs.

Today, Biondo family members work with the Foundation’s camp committee to bring together typical children and children with special needs in a setting where each can learn about the other. Regional camps provide satisfying activities in natural settings. Increased self-confidence and enhanced social skills are just a few of the life-changing outcomes.

Campers and parents alike describe the experience as a profoundly positive event, with memories that last a lifetime. Initiated to provide funding for a few children with physical, neurological or developmental challenges, the program has seen consistent growth and underwrites the cost for children from the tri-state region of Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey to experience summer camp.



Applications until May 1st



The Biondo Foundation sent more than 100 children to camp last year and is currently accepting applications for the 2019 program until May 1.

Individuals and organizations can give the gift of summer camp to kids with special needs through the Foundation’s Summer Triumphs Campaign. The cost of sending a child to camp ranges between $500 to $1,000 per week. The Foundation welcomes donations of any amount to help as many children and families as possible.

For more information, contact the Foundation’s Development Coordinator, Nicole Armstrong at 570-202-0119 or email info@biondofoundation.org . Checks can be mailed to “Summer Triumphs,” PO Box 231, Milford, PA 18337 or contributions can be made online at www.biondofoundation.org.







