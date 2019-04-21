The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) notified the Borough that the liquor license from Daisy & Dukes, a bar at 525 Church Street which has closed, to Michael and Franca Menechinos’ property at 215 Main Avenue.

HAWLEY - The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) notified the Borough that the liquor license from Daisy & Dukes, a bar at 525 Church Street which has closed, to Michael and Franca Menechinos’ property at 215 Main Avenue.

Council President Ann Monaghan reported receiving the correspondence from PLCB, at the April 19 Council meeting. No comments were offered.

The Menechinos had a hearing before Council on January 9, where Council denied having another liquor license transferred from outside the Borough (Texas Township), for the new business the Menechinos are planning. The owner of Pat’s Bar, two doors away, had expressed concern at the hearing about having another liquor establishment nearby. The Menechinos said at the time that they had in mind a “social event space” with a bar, having themed events.They hoped to work with other businesses in the area rather than compete.

At the end of the hearing, Council had turned down the intra-municipal transfer out of concern with what would become of the license should the new venture not work out. Council advised a “BYOB” establishment instead.

The Menechinos’ business name is Sylvania Social.

Further information from the Menechinos about their business plans has been requested.



Also discussed:

Council approved a letter of support for a state grant to pay for a feasibility study for a proposed hiking trail alongside the railroad tracks from Honesdale to Lackawaxen.Hawley may be awash in purple ribbons soon, and not because of the Wallenpaupack school colors. Council approved requests from Victims Intervention Program (VIP) and the Greater American Society Relay for Life of the Greater Lake Region, both which asked to put up purple ribbons. VIP makes Domestic Violence Awareness Month in April. The Relay for Life is setoff May 18-May 19 at Wallenpaupack Area High School athletic complex.John Fotusky, a resident of 406 River Street, asked why a resident would need to pay a parking meter to park on a side street, when they do not have enough off-street parking. They have one off-street parking space, and two vehicles. He is renting, with the option to buy. Borough Solicitor Robert Bernathy said that it was a situation of “buyer beware” but the Borough can’t accommodate his request.There was no monthly ambulance call report handed in from Commonwealth Health. Council member Elaine Herzog will investigate.Hawley Fire Department had 12 emergency calls in March, four in the Borough, five in Palmyra Township- Wayne, and three mutual aid calls to other fire departments.Hawley Police, in March, handled two Disorderly Conduct cases, two Harassment complaints and one ordinance violation. One arrest was made; five traffic citations were issued and two traffic warnings were given out.Code Enforcement Officer Ray Ganska reported that violation letters will be sent to nine different addresses in the Borough.Council member Michelle Rojas is exploring grant options for funds to pave the lower end of Church Street as well as Welwood, Paupack and Falls. One grant had a $100,000 minimum but requires a 30% match. Council member Joseph Faubel affirmed that they don’t have $30,000 available in the budget.Council approved a proposal from McLain Associates, related to the Bingham Park renovation project. The proposal covers landscaping and architectural, professional services for tennis court surface restoration, pickle ball court and fencing. The cost is $6,000.Council President Ann Monaghan related that Joe Adams assured that the design consultant’s expenses will not cost the Borough anything. Any matches that need to be paid will be provided by the group of citizens who proposed the project to the Borough and assisting with its coordination.Council approved the proposal.Council discussed the overgrown bushes around the Hawley Area Authority wastewater pump station at the corner of Bingham Park (opposite Borough Hall). P.J. Dougherty stated that the recommendation is to replace the shrubbery with another type of fencing, which will be paid by the Authority. Council Vice-president Elaine Herzog stressed that any sort of fencing around the pump station will need to be incorporated into the park design renovations.Solicitor Robert Bernathy was asked about banning drones in Bingham Park. He offered to research the issue. He said an ordinance would be required.Spring Clean Up Day is set for Bingham Park, Saturday, April 20, and volunteers are welcome. The day begins at 9 a.m. P.J. Dougherty said that wooden back stop at the tennis courts is rotted and needs to be taken down. He referred to it as a “liability.” Expenses for Spring Clean Up was quoted as up to $800, paid from the Parks & Recreation Commission. Council approved the expenditure.A complaint has been filed against the owner of the former Barge nightclub on Hudson Street. The Borough has required that the deteriorated structure be taken down. The hearing before the magistrate is set for May 8.Hawley Police Officer Michael Church needs to resign due to his new position as Pike County Detective, Police Chief Daniel Drake reported.Hawley Police acquired a new armored vest at a cost of $1300.Council approved purchase of a plate compactor at a cost of $1199 for the Public Works Department. The compactor issued for black top patching.Hawley Borough’s revised Landlord Tenant Ordinance is now in effect. Council member Christina Ferrara Murray reported that rental units have been inspected, and all of them passed. “It’s nice to know that we have a lot of landlords that are actually in compliance and doing a good job of providing good apartments in this Borough,” she said.

Hawley Council meets on the second Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Borough Hall, 94 Main Avenue.





