HONESDALE - On Wednesday, April 24 The Cooperage Project welcomes back the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble with their traveling production of Star Tours!



“Explore the mysteries of the Universe,” said Ryanne Jennings, executive director of The Cooperage. “We are excited for this year’s production of Star Tours and we invite children of all ages and their families to come to The Cooperage for an afternoon you won’t forget.”



The doors open at 3 p.m. and the show starts at 3:30 p.m. Join the top-notch crew of the Star Ship Improvise as they travel through the universe, explore our solar system, the peculiars of space travel, the discoveries of Galileo and more. Their mission? To seek out new worlds, to boldly go where no one has gone before and to teach some kids about outer space. “Star Tours promises to be a playful, hilarious and informative experience for all ages,” Jennings said.



Admission is free. The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main St., Honesdale.



This production is part of BTE’s Theatre in the Classroom, which travels all over the region to bring their educational productions to schools, assemblies and community spaces.



Over its 40 year history, BTE’s Theatre in the Classroom shows have covered a wide variety of topics including inventors and their inventions, ancient myths, space travel, history, adaptations of world folk literature and more. It serves as a tool for curriculum enhancement and a unique opportunity for students to discover the world from other perspectives.