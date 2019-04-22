LET’S DO THIS

What: Tricky Tray

For: Families of critically ill children

Host: Pennies From Heaven Caleb’s Foundation

When: Sunday April 28, 12 -3 p.m.

Where: The Dock on Wallenpaupack at Silver Birches Resort

Info: www.calebspennies.org

TAFTON - It has been 10 years since the memory of little baby Caleb, his life cut short by a malignant brain tumor, started touching family after family contending with a serious childhood illness.

The 10th Tricky Tray Event to support families with a critically ill child. The Fundraiser is set for Sunday, April 28th, from 12 to 3 p.m. at The Dock on Wallenpaupack at Silver Birches in Tafton.

Caleb’s mother, Nichole Granville, is calling Pennies From Heaven Caleb’s Foundation’s 10th anniversary event, “A Decade of Fundraising.”

“Last year’s event raised an incredible total of $51,000 for families in need,” said Granvillein her press release. Since May 2010 as they have financially assisted more than 650 families with a critically ill child.

She is the founder and executive director of Pennies From Heaven Caleb’s Foundation, which is a a non-profit organization.

“Our mission has remained steadfast and that is to support parents in the care of their sick child by relieving the stress of financial burdens at home. We help by covering rent, mortgage, electric, medical bills, and much more” she said.

Granville noted that Caleb’s Pennies From Heaven Foundation is a rather unique in its concept which is “No parent should have to prioritize a payment or job before the care of their sick child.”

Caleb was a little boy with an amazing spirit, infectious laugh, and energy for life that was unmatched, she noted. In February 2007 at the age of 2, Caleb was granted his angel wings after being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. “My family and I started this foundation to help others while honoring Caleb’s memory at the same time. He inspired us to take the tragedy of losing him and turn it into something positive. Although his life ended much too soon, his legacy lives on through Pennies From Heaven and the families we assist,” said Nichole.

At the tricky tray, over 175 themed baskets (valued at $100+) for every family member will be raffled. Admission is free, cash bar available, door prizes and desserts will be given out. All ages are welcome. General tickets will be sold at $8 for 25 and Value packs will be available for $50.

Bring a full jar of pennies/change for Caleb’s Wishing Well or a brand new Crayola item and receive a free raffle ticket. Crayola items will be donated to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

To become a monetary sponsor, email calebspennies18@gmail.com or visit www.calebspennies.org for more information.










