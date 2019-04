POCONOS - Saturday, April 27, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

“Currently, we are seeing the massive and deadly impacts the opioid epidemic is causing across the United States,” said Rep. Rosemary Brown (Pike/Monroe). “To help combat this epidemic and curb this life-threatening behavior, prescription drug drop-off locations were created to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs and keep them out of the hands of our youth and other addicts.”



You can visit the following drop-off locations in Wayne, Pike and Monroe counties to not only participate in this important initiative on April 27, but at any time that is convenient to you:



WAYNE COUNTY



State Police- Troop R Honesdale

RR6, 14 Collan Park (Route 191 south of Honesdale)

Honesdale PA 18431



Wayne County District Attorney’s Office,

Wayne County Courthouse

925 Court Street

Honesdale PA 18431

(Monday- Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.)



PIKE COUNTY



State Police-Troop R Blooming Grove

434 Route 402

Hawley, PA 18428

570-226-5718



Lord's Valley Village Pharmacy

Route 739, Lord’s Valley Traders Market

Lords Valley, PA 18428

570-775-9555



Eastern Pike Regional Police Department

10 Avenue I

Matamoras, PA 18336

570-491-4700

Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.



Pike County Administration Building

506 Broad St.

Milford, PA 18337

570-296-6459

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.



MONROE COUNTY



Health Spectrum Pharmacy Services Pocono

206 E. Brown St., 1st Floor

East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

272-762-6337



Stroudsburg Area Regional Police

100 Day St.

East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

570-421-6800



CareSite Pharmacy Mount Pocono

126 Market Way

Mt. Pocono, PA 18344

570-895-5055

Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. / Friday: 9 a.m. 5 p.m. / Saturday: 9 a.m. - noon



Monroe County Sheriff-Monroe County Court House Lobby

610 Monroe St.

Stroudsburg, PA 18360

570-517-3312



State Police-Troop N Stroudsburg

2370 Rimrock Drive

Stroudsburg, PA 18360

570-619-6480



Pocono Township Police Department

110 Township Drive

Tannersville, PA 18372

570-895-2400 (Only Twice a Year)



Visit https://apps.ddap.pa.gov/gethelpnow/pilldrop.aspx for more information.