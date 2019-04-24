SOUTH STERLING - The Greene-Dreher Historical Society recently kicked off another season of events and historical happenings with the presentation, “Restoring the American Chestnut Tree” by John Wenderoth. The next event on the calendar, the 2019 Local History Tour, was announced at that meeting to an overwhelming response. Seats on the bus are being reserved quickly. “We were pleasantly surprised by the number of reservations immediately following the announcement,” said Ruth Altemier, event chairperson.

The tour hosted by Ruth Altemier and Bernadine Lennon features the history of Ledgedale and Lake Wallenpaupack. Other stops will include the Managers’ House at Indian Rocks, the Ledgedale Cemetery, and the Fry-Simons and the Rumpf-Simons Homesteads.

Bus transportation is provided to all locations at a cost of $10.00. The bus will load at the Peggy Bancroft Hall on Route 191 in South Sterling on Saturday, May 4 and leave promptly at 9:30 a.m. The tour will conclude at the hall at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Call 570-313-0149 to reserve your seat. Send payment to GDHS History Tour, PO Box 176, Greentown 18426 before April 30 to secure your reservation.

The society has two other interesting programs in May. A “History of Teeter’s Funeral Home and Purdytown Cemetery Relocation” and “Ehrhardt’s General Store—A Family History” will be held at the Bancroft Hall. For more information on this tour and these events, please visit their website, greendreherhs.org or their Facebook page.



