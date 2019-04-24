WAYNE COUNTY - Scott Kinzinger, Republican Candidate for Wayne County Commissioner, was pronounced dead Wednesday, April 24, by Edward R. Howell, Coroner.

WAYNE COUNTY - Scott Kinzinger, Republican Candidate for Wayne County Commissioner, was pronounced dead Wednesday, April 24, by Edward R. Howell, Coroner.

“While this death investigation is ongoing, at this time, it is not considered suspicious,” Howell stated.

Kinzinger was pronounced dead at 10:09 a.m. at a residence, 121 Sunrise Avenue in Honesdale. He was 54.

Kinzinger, a life-long resident of Wayne County, and owner of Kinzinger Printing and Advertising, announced his candidacy for Wayne County Commissioner in March.

The son of Gordon and Gail Kinzinger, retired owners of The Country Auction, was a licensed auctioneer. He was especially well known for his work with area youth in Honesdale Little Baseball and the Honesdale Softball League.





