WHITE MILLS - The annual Thomas Kennedy Local History Festival is set to take place Saturday, April 27 at the Dorflinger Factory Museum in White Mills. The festival runs from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m.

The day’s schedule starts at 9 a.m. with a presentation about historic White Mills, home of the famous Dorflinger & Sons cut glass company, as well as its many historic structures. A question and answer session follows.

Following the presentation, local historical societies and other organizations promoting the region’s heritage, have been invited to exhibit. Groups will be represented at various tables with brochures, books and pamphlets. They also may have artifacts to show.

There is no admission charge. Parking is available behind the factory museum. The Dorflinger Factory Museum is located along Route 6, at the corner with Elizabeth Street.

Thomas Kennedy Local History Festival began in 2014. The festival was named in 2015 in memory of its founder, Wallenpaupack educator and historian Thomas Kennedy.



