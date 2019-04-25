Wayne County Historical Society's vast collection of local artifacts can now be said to be literally “out of this world.”

HONESDALE - Wayne County Historical Society’s vast collection of local artifacts can now be said to be literally “out of this world.”

A nickel iron meteorite that was seen crashing on a farm near Pleasant Mount, Wayne County, over a hundred years ago, was donated by a descendant of the family to the Wayne County Commissioners, in 1988. The rock, about the size of a grapefruit, was displayed for 31 years inside a glass cabinet in the wall of the courthouse lobby.



Better display hoped



Recently, another descendant, Robert Dodge, of Aldenville, asked the commissioners if the meteorite could be transferred to the Historical Society’s museum in Honesdale, where he hoped it would be more easily seen by the public.

The problem with the courthouse display, Dodge reasoned, most people walk in and out of the courthouse with their purpose for their visit on their mind, and rarely stop and look at the cabinet off to one side.

The Commissioners, Chairman Brian Smith, Wendell Kay and Joseph Adams agreed, and Carol Dunn, Executive Director, was contacted by the County Historian (Peter Becker). Dunn expressed her pleasure to accept this unusual artifact and find a way to prominently display it.

A brief ceremony took place at the April 18, 2019, commissioners’ meeting, to hand over the space rock. Dunn told the commissioners, “The Wayne County Historical Society would be honored to place that meteorite on display in the county museum. We’ll find a good spot, with a spotlight on it and tell the story as best we can. We want to thank Mr. Dodge and everyone else in the family.” She later stated, “We are always pleased when the people of our community trust WCHS and are willing to donate their precious objects to the museum for safe-keeping for the future. This is our ONLY meteorite, which makes it even more special. Many thanks to the County Commissioners and the Bigelow family descendants,especially Mr. Bob Dodge.”

“It’s a great story and we’re very appreciative of your family donating it to the Historical Society, where it will be displayed for many generations,” Adams said. “It is a piece of Wayne County history.”



Charles Bigelow



The meteorite was observed crashing by Charles Henry Bigelow (1881-1971), who was from Niagara, Mount Pleasant Township, about 20 miles northwest of Honesdale.

Charles was a distant cousin of the writer (Peter Becker), who remembers him well when Mr. Bigelow was an elderly man. Mr. Bigelow lived with his wife Carrie, their son James and Carrie’s sister, Grace Noble, in an old farmhouse in Calkins, Damascus Township. The Bigelows also had a daughter Rose, who was married and living in Florida.

Charles was a carpenter by trade; during the First World War he was working on ships in Bucks County, near Philadelphia. In 1922 he was a contractor to build the Calkins Consolidated School. Carrie was a one-room school teacher in Damascus Township prior to her marriage.

At one time he sang in the choir at Calkins Union Church.

Charles was born to John and Rose Bigelow; John was a dairy farmer at Niagara. Their small community had a general store and post office, creamery, mill and an impressive stone arch bridge.



Fireball lit the sky



After Charles died in October 1971, the next spring, his son James shared the story about the meteorite with the writer (who was a teenager at the time living in Honesdale).

The writer penned in his journal for April 20,1972, “James told us that his father, at about 15 (about 1896) was surprised at night by the sky brightening all of the sudden like the full moon. Knowing this was odd, he looked up and heard a “whooshing” sound as a bright fireball zoomed by towards a hill.

“It looked like it would hit the hill. It didn’t. It passed over it and hit the hill behind it… A good sized meteorite made a depression in the ground. It was fenced in then, as people came to see it.”

James died in about 1983.



Kept on dining room table



Years later, the writer was visiting the home of Charles Bigelow’s second cousin Eunice Bigelow, who lived on Grove Street, Honesdale. She had the meteorite displayed on a table in the dining room.

Miss Eunice Bigelow, a retired nurse, decided to donate the family artifact to the county commissioners. Along with Dr. Vernon Leslie, who was Wayne County Historian at that time, in early January 1988, she presented the meteorite to Commissioner Chairman Anthony Herzog for display at the courthouse.

She stated that the meteorite fell in 1914. Just when the event occurred is yet to be verified.

Miss Bigelow died in 1997.

Herzog recalled the event well.”It’s quite an interesting artifact, just the simple weight of it. There has to be a lot of metal in it,” Herzog recalled. “It’s a wonderful thing they were able to find it.”

Eunice Bigelow’s mother Adelaide was a sister of Robert Dodge’s grandfather. Robert is the son the late William and Ann Dodge, of Honesdale. He said Eunice was always referred to by he and his siblings as “aunt.” He fondly recalls seeing the meteorite in her dining room.



Very dense



The meteorite is about six inches across, and weighs 11 pounds. It is very dense and heavy when held. Rust colored spots may be seen on the lumpy surface.

Most meteorites that strike the Earth are fragments of asteroids that have orbited the Sun for untold millennia. Most meteors, or “shooting stars” are dust particles that completely vaporize high in the Earth’s atmosphere without ever reaching the ground.

A NASA science education website states that typically less than 5 percent of the original meteorite will ever make it to the ground. Most range in size from the size of a pebble to a fist. The majority of meteorites are of the nickel-iron variety and are attracted by a strong magnet.

