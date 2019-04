Covington Twp. will host its annual Children's Fishing Derby on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. until noon.

The event takes place at the pond at the rear of the Moffat Estate. This free event is open to children age 15 and under who permanently reside in the North Pocono School District. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Children under age 6 must wear a life vest. Prizes will be awarded in each age bracket.