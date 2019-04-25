Katelyn Talbot of Hawley, a student at King's College, was recently inducted to the college’s chapter of the Delta Epsilon Sigma honor society. The national organization was founded in 1939 and the King’s chapter was established in 1964. Candidates for membership must have a record of “outstanding” academic accomplishment, a demonstrated commitment to service, and have completed at least 50 percent of their course work for a bachelor’s degree with a minimum grade point average of 3.6.

A psychology major, Talbot serves as president of the College’s Catholic Relief Services Ambassadors, and the Psychology Club, and the Psi Chi honor society. She is treasurer of the Neuroscience Club and a member of the Student Conduct Panel and the Honor’s Program Student Advisory Council. She is a HOPE (Helping Our Peers Excel) Peer Educator and participates in Rotaract.