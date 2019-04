SCRANTON— Haley Miller of Hawley was among the 39 University of Scranton students inducted into Phi Epsilon Kappa, the national honor society in physical education. For induction into the honor society, Exercise Science majors in their junior year should have achieved an overall minimum grade point average of 3.3, and a 3.5 average in exercise science courses. The honor society was founded in 1913.

Miller is a senior majoring in exercise science at the Jesuit University.