MILFORD - Dr. John Bell has been named Pennsylvania Music Educators Association’s 2019 Outstanding Superintendent.

The Delaware Valley School District music faculty nominated Bell, based on his commitment to the advancement of music in the district, during his tenure as superintendent. According to a press release, the music faculty stated that under Bell’s leadership, Delaware Valley has been named one of the Best Communities for Music Education for the past six years.

On April 5, Bell traveled to Pittsburgh along with several members of the DVSD Music Department for the 2019 PMES/NAfME Eastern Division In-Service Conference where he was presented with the prestigious Outstanding Superintendent Aware. PMEA has been honoring chief school administrators who demonstrate outstanding support of music education since 1989. Bell though, is the first recipient in the Northeast PA.

Following the aware presentation, PMEA held a lunch in Bell’s honor where he was accompanied by DVSD music teachers: Kelly Craver, Nathan Kroptavich, Rick Bullock, Rich Horst and Tina Krawcyk. On behalf of the music department, Chair Rich Horst expressed appreciation for Bell’s support because he has seen and understands the department’s vision and works to ensure the necessary resources are available so the educators can teach students.

The Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) is a statewide nonprofit organization of over 4,500 members who are dedicated to promoting the musical development of all Pennsylvanians. The present membership evolved from a small group of band directors dating from 1933. Today, the organization includes those engaged in music instruction at all levels, from preschool through college and university, as well as those in the music industry, merchandising and publishing. The organization promotes and and supports quality music education, learning and performance as well as promoting and supporting music education in schools and communities. PMEA is affiliated with The National Association for Music Education, NAME.



