WAYNE COUNTY - Despite showers that led to heavy rain, a band of volunteers persevered cleaning trash and litter from Route 6 between Hawley and Honesdale, Saturday morning, April 20.

Michael J. Coppola organized the “Hawley to Honesdale 10-Mile Clean Sweep” which actually had a rain date of April 27, but wasn’t kept.

The effort was sectioned off with section leaders. PA Department of Transportation provided signs and supplies, and pickup of the white bags of litter-bug refuse that dotted the roadside afterwards.

Jenna Wayne Mauder reported on Facebook that 195 bags of trash and thousands of pounds of large debris were collected. They had 44 volunteers out in the rain. “We are so proud and privileged to have worked alongside the finest of people out on the roads that morning, doing what few people want to do,” Mauder said.

The volunteers are listed here:

Supplies runner/driver: Elaine Barnes

Lake Region/Hawley group- Jim Simpson, Jerry Arnold, Karen Lutz, Tommy Olsommer, Johnny Newman, Kelly Wietry, Tony Sambuca, Lani Arnold Sambuca

D&H Canal Park group: Michael J. Coppola, Chip Forelli, Lindsay Rae Barnes, Chris Becker, Catherine Jacques Becker, Maxim Trushin

White Mills group: Jeremy Watson, Kylie Rose Amatuzzi-Watson, Jake Watson, Anthony Komar

White Mills to Taco Bell group: Harrison Balthaser, Lars Balthaser, Lynne Reed, Dave Reed, Allison Larkin

PA-652 group: Scott Beard, Jason Brian Merrill, Kristine Wasco

Honesdale group: Jenna Wayne Mauder, Ryanne Jennings, Jim Jennings, Denise Bussiere, David Ford, Jessica Newbern, James Strunkard, Sean Mauder

Steene group: Melissa Melody Short, John Short, Sue Short, Joey Kane, Mary Hessling, Rich Hessling, Bill Fenwick, Carol Burkhardt, Mike Burkhardt.

Hawley Borough Police provided a police presence along the Hawley sector.

The group held a celebration at Cordaro’s Restaurant after the event. This was the third year for the cleanup effort, which has grown each year.

For more information see Keep Hawley-Honesdale Beautiful on Facebook.



