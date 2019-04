The Community Project 2019 for Saint Cyrils and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, PA, collected food from their parishioners to "Pay it Forward" for thanking the community support for their fundraisers, rummage sale, fish dinners, raffle and donations. Two carloads of food were delivered on April 10th, to the Bread Basket of NEPA Jessup Food Pantry Distribution on First Avenue in Jessup. They are open every Wednesday for 3:00 p.m. to 5 :00 p.m.