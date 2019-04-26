MILFORD – Do you have questions about caring for a loved one living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia? Belle Reve Senior Living’s Alzheimer’s educational series brings the expertise of area professionals to discuss varied topics each month. The next presentation will be held on Thursday, May 2 at 5 p.m.

Heather Almodoval, a registered nurse at Belle Reve, will share tips to help you manage difficult behaviors exhibited by your loved one living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Topics covered include coping with anxiety, confusion, wandering, taboo behaviors and more. Almodoval has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and has over 20 years of nursing experience. She has worked in skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, trauma and life flight.

Belle Reve is located at 404 East Harford St., Milford. This meeting is free and open to the public. Pizza will be served. Please RSVP by calling 570-409-9191.