HONESDALE - The Writers and Readers at The Cooperage have scheduled a “Marketing Magic” workshop, Saturday, May 4 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Writers and Readers at the Cooperage is a newly formed partnership between Authorfest and The Cooperage Project. Their collective goal is to bring smaller events to the area throughout the year to serve the writing and reading community.

Ryanne Jennings, executive director at The Cooperage, stressed that the public’s help is needed.

The best books and the best authors in the world can get overlooked without effective marketing. It doesn’t require a big budget. It doesn’t require a New York publishing company. It only requires a little work and ingenuity on the part of the author.

“What can you do and where do you start? That’s what we’ll be sharing on May 4th,” Jennings said. “Anyone who has a book already published or is planning on publishing a book in the future should attend this event. You will leave with dozens of new ideas so you can put together a personalized marketing plan. Everything you learn you can put to use immediately to sell more books.”

She said they will share the secrets of publishing in today’s world – including self-publishing, hybrid publishing, and traditional publishing – and give you specific tips to help you decide which option is the right option for you.

There will also be a writers and readers focus group.

“We want your opinion about the types of programs we should deliver to help you achieve your literary goals,” Jennings stated. “After the presentation, we will be serving wine and cheese and we invite anyone who would like to participate in our focus group to stay and offer their ideas.”

Looking ahead: Authorfest 2019 will be held Saturday, November 9th at the Cooperage. “We have a very special program planned for this year. Every author in northeast Pennsylvania will want to be there,” Jennings said.

The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main St., Honesdale. Donations for the workshop will be collected at the door. The Cooperage may be contacted at 570-253-2020.