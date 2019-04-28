Mill Rift Fire Department (Company 34) is closing as of May 1, 2019, after 70+ years serving their mountain community overlooking the Delaware River.

WESTFALL TWP. - Mill Rift Fire Department (Company 34) is closing as of May 1, 2019, after 70+ years serving their mountain community overlooking the Delaware River.

A post dated April 4 on the department’s Facebook page reads, “To all Mill Rift residents and members of the fire department, as of May 1 we will no longer be a fire department due to the town shutting us down. I just wanted to say thank you and good luck.”

Fire Chief Robert Mills told The News Eagle that a member of the department received a letter from Westfall Township in March, stating the department would be decertified.

Mills said Westfall Township has been allocating about $38,000 to Mill Rift Fire Department, although he said that hasn’t been enough to fund the company.

He said at that time of the interview he had not seen the letter, but related that Mill Rift Fire Department was not meeting the criteria of the contract. Mills said he did not know how they “breached” the contract but added it was a “long story” and gave the opinion it was the township’s way to shut them down. He said the township wanted to close them for a long while.

The Chief said he would not be “naming any names.” He said he had not received any warning, and as far as he was concerned, he was finished with the matter.

Westfall Township’s secretary related she had forwarded The News Eagle’s request for comment from the supervisors, but there has not been any reply as of deadline for this story.

A follow-up story will be planned should the supervisors offer any comment.

Mill Rift Fire Department primarily has been responding to river rescues, forest fires and calls for trees or tree limbs down on the road, he said, adding they had not had a structure fire in several years. He said they had a “handful” of members, and like elsewhere, gaining volunteers has not been easy. He stressed that Mill Rift has been making their calls.

They have been serving as mutual aid to Westfall Township Volunteer Fire Department, and the fire departments in Matamoras Borough and Port Jervis, NY.



Sure Mill Rift will be served



Chief Mills stated that he has a good relationship with Westfall Volunteer Fire Department and spoke highly of the chief, Fred Jacobs. Mills expressed confidence that the people of Mill Rift would continue to be served by Westfall Volunteer Fire Department. Mills affirmed that this was the main thing, that the people continue to have emergency services.

He said it would be a smart thing if Westfall to keep a truck based out of Mill Rift. The Mill Rift members, he said, could choose to join Westfall’s fire company.

He said that Mill Rift owns their fire house and leases the land where their substation was built.

A meeting was planned on May 1st, and he said he expected a lot of questions will be answered then.

Chief Mills said he would be happy to help with the transition, and remains very proud of Mill Rift Fire Department. He said they used to have more members and activities, and had a lot of good times together.

“I’m sure that Westfall will do a fantastic job,” Mills said of the fire department. “There’s a lot of good people down there.”

Banks District Volunteer Fire Department in West Virginia received Mill Rift’s tanker truck, according to a Facebook post from Chief Mills.



9/11 connection



Mills said that he started with the for company on “9/11” (September 11, 2001). The fire chief of Mill Rift, at that time, was Doug Miller who was also a New York City Firefighter. Miller died in the 9/11 attacks. Mills’ brother became chief and asked Robert to help as a fire truck driver.

Since 9/11, the Mill Rift Fire Department established a scholarship fund in Doug Miller’s name, in conjunction with Miller’s widow. Each year the department has given a $1,500 scholarship to a Delaware Valley student and another $1,500 scholarship to a Port Jervis student. They used to have a golf outing to raise money for the scholarship.

Mill Rift is a small community five miles north of Matamoras Borough, in a largely isolated, heavily wooded section of Westfall Township, Pike County.

The fire company was formed December 30, 1948. It was the first fire department in the township at the time and was meant to enhance the fire protection provided by Matamoras.

For more information visit their website, www.millriftfire.com.



Mill Rift Volunteer Fire Department, serving their community and beyond for just over 70 years, is closing down.

A post on their Facebook page, April 4, announced: “To all the Mill Rift residents and members of the fire department, as of May 1 we will no longer be a fire department due to the town shutting us down. I just want to say thank you and good luck.”



The Mill Rift Fire Department (Company 34) was established December 30th, 1948. It was the first fire department of Westfall Township. Residents felt that a local fire station would enhance protection since the Matamoras Fire Department, which provided coverage for the area, was located five miles away.



The Mill Rift Fire Department was operated on a "shoestring". The first fire truck was a wood panel Model A station wagon with 55 gallon drums of water provided by Al (Tex) Schneider. A few indian tanks made up the rest of the apparatus. The "alarm system" was a wheel rim from a steam locomotive and a sledge hammer. There was no physical firehouse. Volunteers met at the Mill Rift Town Hall. It was modified to serve this purpose and the costs were shared by the Mill Rift Fire Department and the Mill Rift Civic Association.

Our first major fundraiser was the idea of Zeki Dervend, owner of the Matamoras Airport at the time. He charged people $3 to take a ride in his four seater plane. The fire department sold the tickets, and kept the net monies received. Other fundraisers included special showings of movies at the Glenwood Hotel Casino, clambakes, card parties, bingos and raffles.



After facing many challenges the Mill Rift Fire Department finally achieved its goal. Hannah Molony and sisters Mabel Sawyer and Jessie Nichols donated the perfect site for our firehouse, right on the corner of Bluestone Boulevard and what was then Cinderella Lane. Tom and Margaret Hanney also donated 1/4 acre for the parking lot.



The building of the firehouse was the result of a community working together. John Sawyer drew up the plans and trustee John Hanrahan guaranteed the $4,500 loan. George Padgett, who was 67 at the time, laid the cinderblock foundation. On September 2nd, 1956 the mortgage was burned with a proper ceremony and it has been renovated and expanded since then.



The Mill Rift Fire Department continues to work for its survival. Many volunteers have been with the department for decades and chiefs continuously look for fresh blood to keep the fire department alive and thriving.



If you would like to volunteer or donate to this important pillar of the community, please visit the Volunteer and Donate pages of our website. Your support is always welcome!



The Mill Rift Fire Department does many things besides emergencies. We participate in community events, help wherever we are needed and even assist high school Seniors with money for college through the Doug Miller Scholarship. Every year, two high school students, one from the Delaware Valley School District and one from the Port Jervis School District are chosen to receive this award consisting of $1,500.00.



Civil Officers include: Chuck Pranski, President; Kevin Smith, Vice President; Laura Williamson-Smith, Secretary and Debra Mills, Treasurer.

Line Officers include: Tom Lamb, Fire Chief; Robert Mills, Assistant Fire Chief; Ed Isaacson, 2nd Assistant; David Walling, Captain; Bill Decker, Chief Truck Driver.

Members include: Frank Davies, Karen Schneider and Ken Zielazny. In addition, Doug Ellison is a Junior Member.

Mill Rift FD Facebook comments:

Ron Simonson - sorry to hear this. Residents might want to up your homeowners policies due to increased response time. Good luck to the former members



Arthur Hinkel This is a terrible thing people should really volunteer more and this would not happen.I know westfall has a good dept but the increased response time could cost a life.



Robert Mills Arthur Hinkel yes it could



Arthur Hinkel There’s nobody in Mill Rift to recruit but they should a left it there and just had 39 on our box alarm



Arthur Hinkel Robert Mills what happens to the companies trucks and equipment does company own it

Arthur Hinkel What is the issue not enough trained people at this time.Maybe they should do auto dual dispatch with westfall for your district for now instead of disbanding.And you guys should do some serious recruiting



Arthur Hinkel I would quess that 39 should have been on your boxes anyway



Robert Mills Not quite sure yet we will find out Tuesday night at our meeting I believe we have to get the vehicles to the town but the fire house is ours





