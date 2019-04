MILFORD - The Milford branch of the Pike County Public Library will hold a special book sale on Friday, May 3, from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A large selection of gently used books will be offered at the amazing price of $5.00 a bag. This is your chance to support the Library and stock up on some great books. Parking and admission are free.

For further information or directions, please call 570-296-8211.