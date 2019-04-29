WAYNE COUNTY—Still reeling from the damage done by the heavy rains and powerful winds sweeping through the county earlier this month, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT's) scheduled maintenance for the 2019 construction season has been delayed at least a fortnight.

Wayne County Maintenance Manager Mitchell Simon explained in an email that the winds ad rains caused serious erosion along several traffic routes in the county.

“We have been working diligently to make repairs to these locations and are required to suspend all maintenance activities with in reason until we make these repairs,” Simon said in an email. “To expedite the repairs we have solicited help from three other counties to include Lackawanna Pike & Susquehanna. Each county brought a crew of eight to include a foreman, gradall, dump trucks & safety.”

Shuman Road in Cherry Ridge Township is closed, there is a detour avoiding Tuthill Road in South Canaan Township, and 21 roads have been reduced to single-lane traffic while repairs are enacted between April 29 and May 3.

Emergency repairs include shoulder/washout repairs, pipe replacements, flood repairs, drainage repairs, mill and fill pavement repairs, wing wall repair and sign repair/replacement.

Repair locations include Prompton Borough, and Dyberry, South Canaan, Canna, Salem, Lebanon, Cherry Ridge, Texas, Berlin, and Damascus townships.

“Our goal is to at least mitigate hazards to the degree which they are satisfactory so we can return back to our maintenance activities to include pothole patching,” said Mitchell via email. “We are hoping to be able to resume maintenance activities within two weeks. Once we are able to resume our maintenance activities we will address other issues one by one by priority.”

Once scheduled repairs are able to begin in earnest, PennDOT has over 90 miles of department force surface improvements (oil and chipping) and over 45 miles of contracted paving operations.

Most of the surface improvements are set for west-central Wayne County, including Clinton, Dyberry, Texas, Cherry Ridge, Canaan and South Canaan townships, and Waymart and Prompton Boroughs.

Some work is also scheduled in Palmyra, Oregon, Manchester and Damascus townships.

Department force improvements are scheduled for the following roads: Creek, Belmont Turnpike, Welcome Lake, Pond, Advent, Cortez, Lake Quinn, Jubinsky, Fernwood, Tuthill, Owego Turnpike, Carbondale, Wanoka, Mid Valley, Schoolhouse, Cadwaller, Melody, Bridge Street, Stanton, Grange, White Oak, Beech Grove, Miller Drive, Upper Woods, Old Salem Pike and Tanners Falls.

Contracted paving operations will take place along the following roads: Route 6, Creek, Turnpike, Dennis, Oregon Pike, Peggy Runway, Butternut Flats, Galilee, Callicoon, Pine Mill, Wescott, Cemetery, Old Tannery, Elk Lake, Equinunk and Golf Hill.

Other scheduled projects include bridge replacements over Spring Run in Dreher Township and over the West Branch of the Lackawaxen River in Mount Pleasant Township, safety projects along Routes 191, 590 and 3031, and slide repairs on Route 191 in Buckingham Township and Route 1004 in Damascus Township.

A Wayne County press release notes the scheduled “safety projects” include additional turning lanes at the Hamlin corners and High Friction Surface Treatments (HFST) along Routes 191, 590 and Hoadley's Road (Route 3031).

The release notes “According to the Federal Highway Administration, HFST involves the application of very high-quality aggregate using a polymer binder to restore pavement friction to help motorists maintain better control in both dry and wet driving conditions.”

A full map of the scheduled construction projects for 2019 is available on the Wayne County website, www.waynecountypa.gov.