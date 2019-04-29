PITTSTON, Pa. –Issues of social justice and the treatment of mental illness will be discussed in a Community Conversation event May 1, presented by Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in partnership with VIA Public Media. A panel discussion follows a screening of the poignant documentary recently shown on PBS, “GOD KNOWS WHERE I AM,” Wednesday, May 1 at 5:30 at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton. The event is free and open to the public. Reservations may be made at www.wvia.org.

“GOD KNOWS WHERE I AM” is the story of Linda Bishop, a well-educated New Hampshire mother who suffered from severe bipolar disorder with psychosis. intermittently incarcerated and homeless, she was committed to a state psychiatric facility.

Linda was able to refuse treatment and medication and procure an early release, despite the lack of post release planning.

She broke into an abandoned farmhouse and lived on rainwater and apples picked from a nearby orchard through one of the coldest winters on record, eventually starving to death. Her body was discovered several months later and with it a diary that Linda kept documenting her harrowing journey. The diary – and the documentary-- are poignant, beautiful, spiritual, and deeply disturbing.

VIA Senior Vice President Chris Norton will moderate the discussion featuring panelists Dr. Leighton Huey, Associate Dean, Professor of Psychiatry, Director of Behavioral Health for Geisinger Northeast and Jeri McNulty, lived experience and family member.“GOD KNOWS WHERE I AM “is a testament to the artistic and independent spirit of Linda Bishop, but the film also raises questions of social justice. What does it mean to live in the most powerful country on earth, when our society fails to protect those who cannot protect themselves?

