Anthony [Tony] Cavallaro retiring end of 2018-2019 school year

WALLENPAUPACK - Known for being nice and giving Smarties, Principal Anthony [Tony] Cavallaro was presented with a few gifts of gratitude last week. Students at Wallenpaupack North Primary School and members of Brownie Troop 52285 celebrated Earth Day and honored their principal who will be retiring at the end of the academic year, after 20 years with the district, 11 of which were as principal at the school.

Troop Leader Danielle Terruso said the cherry tree and the bird house that was signed by the entire second grade class were a surprise, because Cavallaro was told that the planting was occurring as a celebration of Earth Day. One Brownie told Cavallaro how although this was her first year at the school, his reading to students was appreciated and although she didn’t like school at first, she does now because of him. A second-grade student, and a Brownie Gianna Terruso said she thought Cavallaro would be “really happy” about the tree.

Brownie Zaria-Rose Castimore called Cavallaro a “nice principal.” Carley Wolff said she hoped the tree made Cavallaro happy and she felt he deserved the gift because he gave students Smarties when they completed a program at the school.

The Brownies helped Cavallaro plant the tree, each adding a few shovels of dirt at the base of the tree. To further recognize the holiday, the Brownies shared how people can better the planet by walking and riding a bike to help lessen pollution and by not littering and picking up trash, the earth can be “clean and beautiful.”

Terruso thanked Cavallaro for his “hard work and dedication” and noted how he went from working with older students to the primary school and so, he didn’t know what he was getting himself into, but in the end, he was where he belonged with the students at the North Primary School. Terruso said Cavallaro has been “truly amazing” because he rode around on rollerblades, high-fiving students when they got off the bus or wore costumes during events that put smiles on students’ faces. In that moment though, he was teaching too, showing the children what a leader is because the role means more than having authority. Instead, a leader is one who helped people reach their potential and it’s an opportunity to change lives; all of which Cavallaro did and more with students, teachers, staff and parents. Wishing him the best, Terruso concluded by saying how Cavallaro will be missed more than he would know.

Cavallaro told everyone that it’s been easy being principal at the North Primary School because the students’ happiness reminds him of his own children, and he advised that everyone should continue as they are because the school is a great place. As principal, he is both “touched” and “sad” because of how much the kids mean to him. To the students present, they are “leaving together” since they’ll be moving on next year, so everyone will need to continue to try their best. The gifts and acknowledgements were something he appreciated and will forever remember. He concluded by asking for a family hug.