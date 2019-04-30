Following an interactive discussion on nurturing and revitalizing Hawley, the Downtown Hawley Partnership (DHP), April 24, bestowed the 2019 Partnership Awards.

HAWLEY - Following an interactive discussion on nurturing and revitalizing Hawley, the Downtown Hawley Partnership (DHP), April 24, bestowed the 2019 Partnership Awards.

The scene was the 11th annual DHP dinner meeting, held at a new location, the recently expanded hall at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Hawley.

Awards for outstanding contributions to the community were presented to the following:

Business Award: The Pines Tavern (accepted by owners Edward and Penny Uzupes)Community Award: Wayne County Historical Society for the D&H Canal Park at Lock 31 (accepted by Tom Colbert on behalf of the Society)Individual Award: Rev. William Samford.

Individual Award



The last award is kept as a closely guarded secret to the beneficiary, and is presented last. With much anticipation, the recipient is gradually described, causing the assembly to be able to better narrow down who it will be. Sandy Gabrielson made the presentation.

Rev. Samford has been pastor of 1st Presbyterian Church in Hawley for 29 years. In that time, he has overseen a significant increase in membership and two major expansions of the building. He stated that he intends to retire from his position in October 2019.

The minister is also on the DHP board where he has previously served as president.



Business Award



The Uzupes were noted for their generous participation in community fundraisers and causes, as well as for their signature broasted chicken. They purchased the tavern at 153 Welwood Avenue near the Hawley borough line in 1979.

DHP President Elaine Herzog, who made the presentation, recalled Ed Uzupe’s ice cream truck and when they were vendors at the 150th anniversary of the borough in 1977 and at the annual VFW Block Party/ Carnival. They have sponsored sports leagues and given thousand of dollars to charitable causes.

They have also been very active with recycling. Gabrielson credited Pines Tavern as the first restaurant/ bar in the Hawley area to become “smoke free.”



Community Award



Gabrielson also presented the Community Award. He briefly recounted the history of D&H Canal Park at Lock 31. The house, which once served as an inn and canal store, dates to 1820. The Wayne County Historical Society acquired one mile of the canal and towpath first, and then in 2001, purchased the buildings along with 10-1/2 acres.

Through much effort to obtain grants and dedicated volunteer help, the park was opened in 2012. The seventh annual Canal Festival is set for August 17.

Located a mile west of Hawley, the park is open daily. The Society is currently preparing to construct a pavilion in the park’s canal basin, that will eventually carry a replica canal boat.

Proclamations from Senator Lisa Baker and Rep. Mike Heifer were presented to each award recipient, by Baker’s representative, Andrew Seder.



Vision for Hawley



Carol McManus, co-founder and managing partner of CKC Global Media, a Hawley resident and DHP board member, talked about the small town of Hawley, a town of big potential.

The Connecticut native helped the crowd consider, why do people want to visit Hawley, why do others who left wish to return and why have people chosen to live here. She went through several examples of small to medium sized towns across the nation that successfully saw a renaissance, and concluded that the same thing can happen in Hawley.

She noted that Hawley as a community does many things right, and has some areas of improvement that are not finished yet. McManus stressed that focusing on what is negative such as blighted homes, a drug problem and empty storefronts can only be depressing and lead to inaction.

How the example towns were fixed, she said, was by focusing on their strengths.

Why do people come? One reason is better job security. Because of the limited employer market, employers try to hold on their employees, and employees try to keep their jobs.

These towns are also seen as having affordable housing, low cost living a “trendy, hip community,” a slower pace, less crowds, less traffic and less crime. The community is close knit.

Hawley has it all, she furthered. While some may respond to this that “we haven’t got a clue,” McManus rejoined, “But we do have a clue of what’s important to us.”

Among the reasons people have said why they have never left their small town, McManus said, included: this is their home, they love the people and there its no place better.

Why do people return? Some reasons include, to be close to family, there is “no place like home” and it is more affordable to live here.

Why do people choose Hawley? McManus cited, it’s close to Lake Wallenpaupack; we have a kinder, gentler lifestyle; and it is within reasonable proximity to New York.

What do visitors want of a “destination town”? They look for lodging, good restaurants, speciality shops, outdoor recreation and indoor recreation. They come looking for an experience, and that’s true of any age group, she said.

She asked the group to discuss around their tables fir a few minutes, what can make a better Hawley.

Some of the ideas were: Unified marketing; revitalize residential neighborhoods; better focus on Hawley’s rich history; develop a community center- one idea was at the former Vogler feed mill; better parking strategy; have a town park that is not mainly athletics and celebrity endorsement.



Social media



McManus used the DHP members, which include business, nonprofit organizations and religious organizations, to better embrace social media. She said to use social media platforms to guide people to your own “real estate” whether it is your website or your physical location.

She put forth three general tips:

Put a system in place to capture email addresses of customersRegister for Google My BusinessCross promote yourself on Facebook



For more information:

CKC Global Media, cksglobalmedia.com; phone 203-286-8760

Downtown Hawley Partnership, visithawleypa.com; phone 570-226-4064