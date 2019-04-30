One of the line of mayors who have served Hawley Borough, Pennsylvania was Thomas James Oldfield (Sr.) when the office was known as burgess.

HAWLEY - One of the line of mayors who have served Hawley Borough, Pennsylvania was Thomas James Oldfield (Sr.) when the office was known as burgess. While the exact years he held that position have not been determined, it appears he was burgess sometime in the 1890’s or early 1900’s.

His son, Thomas, is still remembered as the head cashier at The Hawley Bank.

The elder Thomas was a maker and seller of horse harnesses. He was part of a vital industry in its day, which he lived to witness its eclipse by the booming automotive age.



Politics



Oldfield (Sr.) was very active in Hawley government, serving as burgess, overseer of the poor, councilman, borough secretary and for the last 15 years of his life, as borough assessor.

In his day his town, Hawley, became an incorporated borough in 1884. In the years he was burgess and perhaps as councilman, a clothing store at 217 Main Avenue, provided meeting space for the borough. The owner was also a councilman. The same building is owned by Phil Hunt who had a print shop there for many years.

In 1894 Oldfield made an unsuccessful run for the state legislature. He was active in the Democratic party, and served as a delegate on the Election Board for Hawley. A newspaper story in October 1891 listed him as a Hawley delegate for the county’s Democratic Convention. He on a committee (with Herman Harmes, of Pleasant Mount and E.P. Jones, of Lake Township) to make resolutions, which were subsequently adopted. Among those resolutions, the Wayne County Democrats condemned the Republicans of Pennsylvania “for lack of true manhood” in that they have submitted to the dictates of corrupt bosses.

He also ran as a jury commissioner in 1903.

The Wayne County Herald, a Honesdale paper, endorsed Oldfield for state representative and said, “he is in every way qualified for the position.”

In the fall of 1905 he was denounced in The Herald as a political turncoat, for running against a Democrat, John E. Mandeville of Hawley, for Wayne County Commissioner. Democratic County Committee declined comment, other than if Oldfield was willing to sell himself politically to the Republicans, billed as the “part of graft,” it was not incumbent on the Democrats to expose the “false statements” Oldfield made in a letter published in the Hawley Times. Mandeville won the election.

It is not clear at this point when Oldfield may have been burgess as accounts do not always listed the dates. If he was assessor the last 15 years, he would have started as assessor in about 1895.

The list of burgesses between 1884 and 1910 (when Oldfield died) remains sketchy:

1884- John Millham

1885- Dr. Abram C. Dingman

1886- I. K. Terwilliger (James? K. Terwillger)

1887- ?

1888- Isidore Levine; served till about 1896 (?)

1892- John H. Thompson

1893- Charles Daniels

1894 (?) - 1896 John Rodman

1897- John H. Thompson

1904- John H. Thomson

19__ to 1910- William C. Ames

1910- Richard W. Murphy



Born in England



Thomas James Oldfield was born in Yorkshire, England, on March 10, 1843. His parents were James and Sarah (Suthers) Oldfield. When he was two years old, the family immigrated to America, where they settled in Hawley.

The 1860 census shows that James, age 56. Sarah was 40. There were four children in the home at that time, Elizabeth, 19; Thomas, 17; Martha, 7 and Hannah, 15.

James Oldfield also kept the toll gate, collecting fares for people traveling between Hawley and Honesdale.

Today part of Route 6, this was a wooden plank road, and the fares paid for its upkeep. There was another toll gate at Honesdale.

The toll gate and Oldfield residence were just outside the present borough limits, in Palmyra Township.

James Oldfield was remembered as a man of “honesty, generosity and industry,” traits that were said to have been inherited by Thomas.

The elder Mr. Oldfield was described as a machinist by trade, but was listed as a Hawley merchant in 1860. John Oldfield helped punt into operation the first stationary engine on the Pennsylvania Coal Company Gravity Railroad, at Port Griffith (Pittston, Pa.). The gravity railroad operated between the coal mines at Port Griffith and Hawley.

John died in 1876 at the age of 68. His wife lived to age 84, in 1897.



Work & family



At the time of the 1860 census, Thomas was working as a boatman- evidently on the D&H Canal.

In 1881, Thomas Oldfield was married to Mary Ellen Pyster. She was born, March 25, 1854 in New York to Charles and Eleanor (McCarthy) Psyter.

Their children included Sarah E., Thomas J. (Jr.) and Edna B.

They lived on Erie Street (today known as Welwood Avenue) in the Eddy section, near the Erie railroad depot that was located at the junction with Paupack Street.

Fred Meisinger’s house in the neighborhood burned down July 6, 1896. A valiant effort by a bucket brigade saved Oldfield’s house and the ware rooms of the railroad depot on Erie Street. Both structures caught some flying sparks.

A news brief in April 1897 stated he had again opened his harness shop. He was referred to as a good workman.

The 1890 business directory listed him as having a general store on 16th (Church) Street.

In 1900 they had eight boarders sharing the house on Erie Street. Thomas was plying his trade as harness maker.

In the early 1900’s, Orrin E. Babcock also was a harness maker on Erie Street. He was carrying on the trade of his father Allyn Babcock of Hudson Street, who died in 1899. It is not clear if Babcock worked separately from Oldfield or together.

A 1903 map of Hawley locates a harness shop in a building that also had a blacksmith. This was diagonally across from what is now Cora’s 1850 Bistro (the former Eddy Hotel) on Welwood. The structure was swept away in the 1942 flood.

He was working in association with John H. Thompson, as stated in a 1906 street directory for Hawley. Thompson was notary and justice of the peace, as well as being in the harness business. The Oldfields were listed as living on “River near Bridge.”

Only four years later, however, Thomas J. Oldfield (Sr.) died, January 26, 1910 after a lingering illness. He was 66. The funeral was held at the house, as was the custom.

Rev. Walter S. Peterson officiated.



His children



Sarah E. Oldfield was a teacher in Hawley Graded School, in 1906. That year, she was wed to Charles Spurgeon Strong. They lived in Honesdale, and later on, in Horseheads, NY. She died in 1941.

Thomas J. Oldfield, Jr., who was born in 1883, was 80 when he died, July 1, 1964. He was wed to Helen Lancaster. Thomas (Jr.) worked for a while as a clerk for the Erie Railroad, but became employed at The Hawley Bank where he spent a successful career as assistant cashier and then cashier.

On September 18, 1934, the Hawley Bank was the scene of a daring daylight robbery when $39,000 was stolen. The bandits forced Oldfield, who was assistant cashier, and Charles S. Houck, who was cashier, to stay down in the vault. The robbers were pursued and eventually caught and imprisoned.

The Oldfields made their home at 212 Maple Avenue.

Thomas’ mother, Mary, lived with them after her husband’s passing. Mary Oldfield lived to age 75, on February 27, 1930.

Edna B. Oldfield, who was born in 1890, worked in a knitting mill and as a telephone operator. She lived with her brother Thomas and his wife, and never married. Edna passed away in August 1973.



Siblings



Elizabeth Oldfield was married to A. Wagner, of Hawley.

Martha Oldfield was wed to W.C. Case, of Sullivan County.

Hannah Oldfield was marred on November 24, 1876 to Joseph S. Fryer, who became assistant superintendent at the Bellemonte Silk Mill. Mrs. Fryer died January 15, 1886.





