WAYNE COUNTY - The Arc of Wayne County, will host its annual Color Fun Bike-Hikes during May 2019. On Saturday, May 4, events will take place from the Honesdale Track complex in Honesdale and from the Tyler Hill Camp in Damascus.



Honesdale’s fund raiser will circle the Honesdale Track Complex and Lakeside Drive around Lake Cajaw and the Owego Turnpike in front of Tick Tocks and Damascus will do likewise within the Tyler Hill Camp complex. The Honesdale and Damascus events will occur “rain or shine” with participants relocating to Lakeside School and Damascus School for fun activities if inclement weather. Pictures from previous events may be viewed online at www.arcwaynecounty.org



Participants can walk or ride the courses as part of the event. All excursions will open registration at 8:30 a.m. and leave each starting point at 9:00 a.m. Pledge sheets of minors must be signed by a parent/guardian and all participants must wear a helmet if riding a bike or other apparatus! Parents and guardians are encouraged to participate with their children. Community participants are welcome at any event. Local EMS and security personnel provide assistance and safety during the event. A DJ will provide music.



Kathy Highhouse and Ginny Motsko are the county chairwomen responsible for coordinating the event and for organizing the Honesdale fun. Damascus School is chaired by Donna Fritz and Betty Baerenklau. Teachers from all district schools assist in the promotion and execution of the event in each of the various buildings. Students learn about the meaning of living with various disabilities, safety measures to prevent acquiring handicaps and the good feeling that community involvement and volunteerism brings.



All money raised from the Arc Bike Hike remains in the local area to serve disabled/challenged children and adults. A large portion funds the Dyberry Day Camp.



The Dyberry Camp served 57 physically challenged or learning disabled children for a month of leisure time activity in 2018. The camp runs for 20 days during July and will be celebrating 48 years of existence this summer.



Students wishing to participate can obtain a registration from any school. Adults can obtain forms by calling or texting (570) 470-2156. Pledges for the event should be solicited before registering. Bring the registration/ sponsor form to the event. Pledge money will be collected the day of the event or turned in to a Bike Hike representative in each building no later than one week following the event. Based on the money collected, each person is eligible to win prizes.



Prizes for the Honesdale Event are available.

Prizes for Damascus are also available.



Plus, each person turning in $50.00 or more will receive a white colored tee shirt with bright red lettering in Honesdale and a red colored tee shirt with white lettering in Damascus. HOTDOGS and ORANGE DRINK served after the event! Drawing prizes for everyone! ALL MONEY RAISED STAYS IN WAYNE COUNTY!





