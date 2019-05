The Lackawanna County Commissioners and the parks & recreation department finalize plans for the 27th annual fishing derby at McDade Park on Saturday, May 11.

The event is limited to the first 250 children and costs $5 to register. There are two tiers of fishing times – 11 am to 12:45 pm for kids 4 - 8 years old; and 1:15 pm - 3 pm for those 9 - 12. Call the park office for details (570) 963-6764.