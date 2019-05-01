The Hancock Gateway Tourism Council (HGTC) is hosting a free public program on the importance of preserving community character presented by Ed McMahon, internationally-known co-founder of Scenic America (Scenic.org) and Senior Fellow with the Urban Land Institute.

The presentation will take place on Friday, May 10, at 7PM at the Hancock High School auditorium.

The presentation is geared towards all those interested in the fate of our small, rural communities.

It will offer constructive strategies that can be used to promote economic development while at the same time preserving the historical and natural features and scenic values that make a community unique. The presentation will address Hancock-specific issues as well as over-arching challenges faced by many of our small communities in the Upper Delaware/Catskill region.

Mr. McMahon is regarded as a leading authority on topics related to sustainable development, land conservation, smart growth, and historic preservation. He contends that, while America is a leader in environmental protection, the unique character of our cities, towns, and countryside is quickly disappearing. Attached is an article by Mr. McMahon on what makes a successful community.

There is no cost to attend this informative and eye-opening program, but we do ask that you pre- register for planning purposes. Please email HGTC Vice Chair Nancy Furdock at info@DestinationHancock.com or call 607-637-2870 for more information or to register.

The Hancock Gateway Tourism Council is a collaboration of representatives from multiple community organizations tasked with the development of a strategic plan and vision for Hancock’s critical tourism industry. We seek to position Hancock as a recognized and desirable tourism destination by celebrating our unique cultural heritage while protecting and enhancing our valuable natural resources.

This program is made possible by Millennium Pipeline community development funds disbursed at the discretion of the Hancock Town Board to HGTC. We thank the Town of Hancock for their forward- thinking, proactive collaboration with community leaders in developing a vision for Hancock’s future.

We look forward to seeing you at this important presentation!