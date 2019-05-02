Howell Schedules Meet and Greet

At Joe’s Ranch House

HONESDALE - Attorney A.G. Howell, Republican candidate for Wayne County District Attorney, will hold a meet-and-greet Saturday, May 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Joe’s Ranch House, 1054 Beach Lake Highway, Beach Lake. The event, which is free and open to the public, will give voters the opportunity to meet Howell and find out about his candidacy for Wayne County DA. Food and non-alcoholic refreshments will be served.

“Stop by Joe's Ranch House anytime between 3 and 6 p.m., meet me and get to know who I am,” said Howell. “I encourage you to come with questions about my background and my vision for making Wayne County a safer place to live, work and raise our families. You bring your questions and we will provide the food and refreshments.”

Howell, 47, is a highly skilled, experienced criminal trial lawyer running for the Republican nomination for DA in the May 21st Primary Election. A native of Wayne County and lifelong Republican, Howell is the only real Republican running for DA. His opponent, Kathy Martin, switched from Democrat to Republican just prior to running for DA.

Howell has handled nearly 1,000 criminal cases over 20-plus years of practice. He has handled every type of case from homicides to drug trafficking, sex crimes, burglaries, thefts, assaults and DUIs. He served four years as a prosecutor in the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, more than a decade as a Wayne County Public Defender, and has handled criminal cases in his private practice. Howell also served as Associate Solicitor for Wayne County Children & Youth Services where he fought for the rights and safety of abused and at-risk children and teens. He is a past solicitor for the Victims’ Intervention Program.

For more information about Howell and his campaign, go to www.AGforDA.com or www.facebook.com/aghowellforda.