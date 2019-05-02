HONESDALE- Join The Cooperage on Sunday, May 5 for an intimate, solo acoustic storyteller’s show by MiZ.

There is a suggested donation of $10 per person. The doors will be open at 1:30 p.m. The music will start at 2 p.m. at The Cooperage,which is located at 1030 Main St., Honesdale.

MiZ is an Americana / Roots Rock artist from Northeast Pennsylvania known for masterful guitar playing, well-crafted songwriting, and powerful and energetic live performances. Mike Mizwinski, better known simply as MiZ has been privileged to play out since the age of 15.

He has opened for acts like Jason Isbell, The Wallflowers, Blues Traveler, Derek Trucks, America, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Lukas Nelson, Shawn Colvin, Leon Russell, Chris Isaak, Peter Wolf, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Jackie Greene, Railroad Earth and many more. MiZ is two time winner of the tri-state indie award for “acoustic artist of the year’ and is currently on tour promoting his second studio album ‘A Year Ago Today’.