Jamie Rutherford would like to announce his intention of running for Wayne Highlands School Board Director in Region 3, which consists of Berlin, Cherry Ridge, Oregon and Texas Township (1,2) along with the Borough of Prompton.

Jamie is a Honesdale High School graduate, who is a Professional Land Surveyor located in Honesdale. Jamie has been a youth advocate for nearly 30 years, volunteering as a referee, a Biddy Basketball Coach and a Honesdale Hornet junior high volunteer basketball coach.

Jamie is currently vice president of Honesdale Biddy Boys basketball, a founding member of the Kelley Lalley Fund, a founding member of The Fall Music Festival, and a Board member at the Cooperage.

Jamie and his wife Dawn reside near Carley Brook in Oregon Township, and are parents of two currently enrolled students at WHSD, Wyatt (6th Grade) and Audrey (8th Grade), along with two former Wayne Highlands graduates Brian and Lauren.

Jamie has a belief and passion for our community, and hopes as a Wayne Highlands School Board Director to strive for continued excellence, while keeping the best interests of our children at the forefront of the Wayne Highlands School District.

Jamie respectfully asks for your consideration on the upcoming Primary Election on May 21, 2019.