WALLENPAUPACK - The Wallenpaupack school board, April 8, recognized three seniors four outstanding academics and utilization of extracurricular activities provided them. They were: Melanie Williams, Alexa Wildenberg and Phillip VanWettering.

Melanie has been very involved in band, choir and other activities. She plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh and major in Biology with a minor in Chemistry. Her hope is to enroll in an osteopathic medical school.

Alexa has been active with band, choir and WAHS Players, and other activities. She plans to attend Point Park University to double major in Theatre and Psychology.

Philip has been an active part in Technology Club and Swim Team. He plans to attend Penn State University and pursue Computer Science.



WAMS Student Council



Members of the Wallenpaupack Area Middle School Student Council shared about many of the activities in which they participated, this school year.

Among them were the Back to School Dance & Dunk Tank; Penny Wars; Homecoming Banner & Door Decorating Contest; Halloween Dance, November Food Drive; Family Innovation Night, Parent Teacher Conferences; Turkey Trot; CHOP Pajama Day; Holiday Spirit Week; January Dance; Valentine’s Day Dance; March Dance; All For Books Spirit Week/Book Fair and Bulletin Boards. Still to come: Earth Day Upcycling Fair; PSSA Tutorials; May Dance; 8th Grade Dinner Dance and ARC Color Run.

Addressing the board were: Corson Schweizer, Vice-President and the following Senators, Landon Calabrese, Leila Katz, Molly Vennie, Caitlyn Mulcahy and Lauren Mercereau. Others on Council include Grace Steffen, President; Francesca Toppi, Secretary and Danielle Holzapfel, Treasurer.

The next Wallenpaupack school board meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 13 at 6 p.m., at the High School Library. A committee meeting precedes it at 5:30 p.m.













