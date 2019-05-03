HONESDALE - Wayne County Historical Society announces its Spring Open House which will be held on Saturday, May 4th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Main Museum, 810 Main St., Honedale. Tours of the new exhibits will be held and the newest ramp-way exhibit, Mel Stark: Pennsylvania Impressionist will be unveiled.

Mel Stark was born in Seelyville in 1903, left Honesdale to attend college in East Stroudsburg, and after college relocated to the Allentown/Lehigh Valley area. He visited Wayne County often, stayed in touch with his family in Seelyville, and regularly painted landscape scenes of Wayne County as well as many other locations. He traveled widely and studied with renowned artists. Over 80 of his finest paintings will be featured in the new exhibition, including many Pennsylvania landscapes, Wayne County landscapes and many maritime paintings from his years painting on the Massachusetts coast at Rockport, and also his work at Long Boat Key, Florida.

Another new exhibit for 2019 is entitled Childhood Days. It features items from the museum archive that embrace the tender years of childhood: toys, dolls, tiny shoes and baby clothing from decades past. Collections Volunteer Linda Krause has chosen the items in this exhibit with great care and lovingly placed them on display. The visitor will reconnect to the innocent years of childhood in decades past.

In the Children’s History Lab, a new activity station called Finding Your Roots: Genealogy for Children has been created by Lisa Macchia-Ohliger with the help of Penn State Information Technology seniors from Worthington Scranton Campus of PSU. This exhibit is the museum’s first effort to have children interact with computers in the museum.

Bob Dodge’s family recently donated a meteorite which landed in northern Wayne County decades ago. The meteorite was on display at the Courthouse for decades and now will have a prominent place in the Main Museum. The meteorite was seen by at least one of the family’s relations (Charles Bigelow) as it impacted a farm near Niagara in Mount Pleasant Township in 1914 (another account gave an earlier year).

Other standing exhibits and new items are on view throughout the museum which means you should plan a visit to see all the history on display in downtown Honesdale. 2019 will be a very busy year, filled with new opportunities to tell the story of Wayne County to visitors and locals alike. The May 4th Open House will include a big welcome to everyone and there will be many surprises to make you smile. This is a free event, donations are always welcome. Light refreshments will be served.





