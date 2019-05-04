The Pike County Commissioners are seeking to raise awareness to understand bladder cancer and take an active role in the cause to end the malady.

MILFORD - The Pike County Commissioners are seeking to raise awareness to understand bladder cancer and take an active role in the cause to end the malady.

On May 1, the commissioners missed a resolution for Bladder Cancer Awareness Month. Commissioner Chairman Matthew Osterberg spoke from personal experience.

“I happen to be a survivor of this and this is one of those cancers that is life altering and life changing, and affects you for the rest of your life,” Osterberg said. “It is very important that we all be aware of the symptoms…you can look it up yourself… they are hidden, and you don’t know it until you know it.”

Congressman Matthew Cartwright is a spokesman in the effort to raise awareness about bladder cancer, Osterberg noted. Cartwright also issued a similar resolution the same day.

In 2019, an estimated 4,230 individuals in Pennsylvania are expected to be diagnosed with bladder cancer, the resolution states. Bladder cancer affects individuals of all ages and backgrounds and is among the top 10 cancers with the highest incidence in the United States. Pennsylvania ranked fifth in new cases as of 2019.

It is known as one of the most expensive cancers to treat on a per-patient basis, with a recurrence rate of 50% to 80%, requiring lifelong surveillance. If diagnosed early, bladder cancer is treatable; if diagnosis and treatment is delated, life expectancy of the individual decreases.

Lack of awareness about bladder cancer within the medical community and general public has limited research and advancements for the disease.



Also discussed:

A proclamation was issued highlighting May 5-11 as Conservation District Week, particularly the work the Pike County Conservation District is doing. There are 66 districts statewide, having formed in 1945 in response to the dust bowl of the 1930’s and the need to improve soil and water conservation.Michelle Long, Director the Pike County Conservation District noted that they worked with a volunteer board of directors and eight professional staff. She said they focus on the critical natural resources in Pike County. The local district formed 63 years ago.4-H Director Angie Smith said that she is trying to reduce the stigma associate with 4-H, that is exclusively about farm animals and agriculture. She said there are many other 4-H projects for a child. She said they are looking for eight more adult volunteers to help with the 4-H clubs in Pike County. For more information contact the Pike County office of Penn State Extension at 570-296-3400.The 4th annual Working Pike Job Fair was a great success, Cindy DeFebo, Director, Pike County Workforce Development, reported. There were 71 employers set up and a little more than 350 job seekers. The “Reverse Job Fair” held just prior to the regular job fair, allowed for employers to visit the table to meet job seekers who have special needs. She said there were eight high school students with special needs; three or four were hired as a result of the event.DeFebo stated that her office also has copies available of the directory of available job listings, produced for the 2019 job fair. The directory may also be found on the county website. Contract Pike County Workforce Development at 570-296-2909 for information or visit https://www.pikepa.org/wfd.html.Christine Stallone was hired as a temporary part time Clerk for District Magistrate Fischer’s Office.Anthony Cammarata, Moises Olivo and Carl Graham were hired as Correctional Officers. Xiara Alberto was hired as a temporary intern for the Correctional Facility.Pat Defrancesco Jr. was hired to fill the newly created position in General Maintenance at the Maintenance Department.Linda Murphy transferred from Recorder of Deeds Office to the Area Agency on Aging Office as an Aging Care Manager II.Pike County Commissioners meet on the first and third Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Administration Building, 506 Broad St., Milford. Commissioner meetings are aired live on Youtube.

Note: A video explaining the new paper ballot election system in Pike County may be seen at the county website homage (www.pikepa.org).

