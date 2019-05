HAWLEY - Friday, May 10 is the opening day of the Hawley Farmers Market, located at Bingham Park. The market is open every Friday, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. rain or shine.

The market features produce, meats, poultry, baked goods, maple syrup and honey, fruits, milk and ice cream; art crafters and foot reflexology - something for everyone. Downtown Hawley Partnership hosts the Hawley Farmers Market and is managed by Wanda Eisenhauer. The market runs into October.

For more information call 570-226-1644.