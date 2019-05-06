WASHINGTON — Conagra Brands, Inc., a Russellville, Ark. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,094,186 pounds of frozen entrees due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Chicken Pad Thai and Chicken Fried Rice are frozen, heat treated, not fully cooked and not shelf stable. They were produced on various dates between Oct. 1, 2018 and April 11, 2019, with “Best By” dates of Sept. 26, 2019 through April 5, 2020. The chart contains a list of the products subject to recall.



The products subject to this recall bear establishment number “EST. P-115,” which appears on the panel above the nutritional statement as “P115” along with the best by date. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and impacts only the P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Brand products listed. It does not include any product sold at P.F. Chang’s restaurants.

The problem was discovered when Conagra Brands, Inc. conducted a routine label verification check and determined that the product did not declare milk on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact 1-800-860-3498. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Kristine Mulford, Manager of Communications at Conagra Brands, Inc. at Kristine.Mulford@conagra.com or at (312) 549-5522.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.