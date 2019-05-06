LACKAWAXEN TWP. - The four fire companies in Lackawaxen Township will be utilizing a new resource in the future. At the April workshop, Tom Davis from the Central Volunteer Fire Department spoke about an inventory database the township purchased for the companies, that Central has already started using and the others will eventually use. The “tool” as he called it, will help catalogue the vehicles the departments use: such as a brush truck, support vehicle, an engine, a rescue, an ATV and two chief vehicles that Central has currently.

Eventually there will be a complete inventory of the departments’ full firefighting equipment that would include the personal protective equipment, costs and where items are purchased from. This database, Davis said will allow for the departments to be “totally transparent” with one another and the township.

But this new $395 software is actually an upgrade that the township is covering for, according to Supervisor Chairman Michael Mancino. From the Lackawaxen Fire Commission, Sheldon Langer said it’s a perpetual license and so, the old version still works, but it “makes more sense” to upgrade because it keeps the program compatible with other software.

By having a detailed inventory, Davis said it will help with the budget and to better know what equipment needs to be upgraded or replaced. Davis would like each of the four departments to use the database as a way to present their budget to the fire commission, based on the inventories to help determine what is needed. Davis offered to assist the other three departments as they learn how to use the software.

Also discussed:

Mancino reported that the Tink Wig Lake Forest Property Owners Association needed support from the township to repair a bridge. To replace the bridge, it will cost $40,000 which Secretary Denise Steuhl said a grant is being sought for.

As for roadwork in the township, Mancino said Rowland Road will be completed this year as well as the first mile of Masthope Plank Road and Welcome Lake Road. The information he reported, came from PennDOT.

The next Lackawaxen Township workshop is scheduled Monday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m., at the township offices on Urban Road. The regular supervisors’ meeting follows at 7 p.m.





