Honesdale, PA – David Raven, President and CEO of The Honesdale National Bank, announced Rita Leet has joined HNB as Branch Supervisor of the Lakewood Office.

In making the announcement, Raven stated, “We are extremely pleased to add Rita as an integral part of our HNB family. Along with her banking experience, I am certain she will provide the personal attention and hometown service our bank is noted for. She recognizes the important role our bank plays in the communities we serve and is committed to building and enhancing those relationships.”

As Branch Supervisor, Leet administers the operation of the bank’s office at 18 Como Road, Suite D, in Lakewood. In addition to offering a variety of deposit products and services, she is charged with promoting the growth and profitability of her branch and the institution and providing consumer, mortgage, small business, and other loans.

Rita began her career in banking in 2006 and gained experience as a Teller, Customer Service Representative, Personal Banking Representative, and Assistant Branch Manager before joining HNB in January 2019.

In commenting on her role at HNB, Leet noted, “I truly enjoy helping people find the right financial products and services to fit their lifestyle and their budget. HNB’s banking products and commitment to the community makes this even easier.”

Leet is a graduate of Hancock High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from the University of Scranton.

She has been active in her church’s CCD programs and church functions throughout the years.

Outside of the bank, Rita enjoys reading, crafting, and photography. She and her husband, Brian, live in Thompson, PA and are the parents of son, Matthew Leet; daughter, Melissa Lee; and, son-in-law, Ryan Lee.

Rita can be reached by visiting HNB’s Lakewood office (18 Como Road, Suite D, Lakewood, PA 18439), calling 800-HNB-9515, or sending an email to her at rleet@hnbbank.com.

The Honesdale National Bank, established in 1836, holds the distinction of being the area’s oldest independent community bank headquartered in Northeastern PA, with offices in Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna, Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. The Honesdale National Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth solutions. For more information on HNB’s products and services, visit www.hnbbank.bank.