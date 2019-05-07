WAYNE/PIKE - Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance has set their 13th annual breakfast meeting for Tuesday, May 14 at The Waterfront at Silver Birches, 205 Route 507, Tafton.

Each year, the Workforce Alliance and its Board of Directors hold an annual breakfast to showcase current initiatives that impact our local economy. This year we are delighted to showcase: The Growth Mindset, Solving Problems and Discovering Opportunities.



Growth Mindset



The Growth Mindset is an element of the entrepreneurial mindset. It has been embedded in educational programs, corporate mission statements and personal success strategies. Local, regional, state and national programs provide examples of the Growth Mindset that can be replicated, expanded and used to grow entrepreneurial opportunities, personal success stories and regional prosperity.

Join them for a discussion on how the growth mindset can help people: Develop Intelligence, Embrace Challenges and Persist in the face of setbacks, Find lessons and inspiration in others and so much more!

The program showcases: An introduction to the Growth Mindset led by Susan Shaffer, Director of The Stourbridge Project

The keynote speaker is Beth Zimmer, Founder and Managing Director, Innovation Collaborative, Erie PA.

The Innovation Collaborative co-leads efforts to prioritize, enhance, and grow northwest Pennsylvania's business startup culture. An early adopter of the ecosystem concept in economic and community development, the Collaborative now has an extensive list of members and initiatives dedicated to the Growth Mindset.

Tim Morgan, Assistant Superintendent Wayne Highlands School District will discuss how Wayne Highlands is integrating the Growth Mindset into the school’s curriculum and showcases teachers and students in action.

John Drake, Director at The Center for Business Development and Community Outreach from Penn State Scranton will highlight Penn State’s Launchbox - business support services for start-ups.

Learn how the Growth Mindset is being used locally in our schools and how it can be integrated into our everyday lives.



Times & tabs



Registration and breakfast buffet is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. the program starts at 8:30 and ends at 11 a.m. The cost is $20.00 if paid by check, or $21.00 by credit card, including the processing fee.

Registration is required: http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=kh4mz7kab&oeidk=a07eg84xtena293effb

Call Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance for more information at 570-390-7613.



