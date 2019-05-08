DALLAS TWP., Pa. – Misericordia University graduate nursing students recently presented their evidence-based practice projects at the Graduate Nursing Scholarly Synthesis Poster Day in John J. Passan Hall’s College of Health Sciences and Education.

The graduate synthesis capstone course represents the culmination of graduate nursing students’ skills and knowledge. Students demonstrate their ability to integrate theory, research, and clinical or functional practice in a seminar format. The final scholarly project provides evidence of the students’ synthesis of knowledge through written, oral and critical thinking skills.

The following Master of Science in nursing degree students presented their scholarly research: Arianna Anglovich, MSN, “Colorectal Cancer Screening: Making it a Good FIT”; Cory Balko, MSN, CCRN, CSC, CMC, “Exercise for the Treatment of Pre-Hypertension”; Heather Gavin, MSN, “Hey Oney, Let’s Fix that Cough”; Rachel Matteucci, MSN, “Initial Observation vs. Antibiotic Therapy in Non-Severe Pediatric Acute Otitis Media”; Katharine Niezgoda, MSN, “Trust Your Gut: Antibiotics for the Prevention of AAD,” and Christina Wood, MSN, RNC, “Advance Care Planning."

For more information about the nursing program at Misericordia University, please call 570-674-6400 or visit www.misericordia.edu/nursing.