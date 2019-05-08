HONESDALE – Lewis J Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wayne Bank, is pleased to announce that the Bank will support the seven public libraries of Wayne County with a donation through the Educational Improvement Organization Program in 2019.

Wayne County Public Library Director, Tracy L. Schwarz, accepted a check in the amount of $15,000.00 from Wayne Bank’s Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, John F. Carmody.

The gift was made possible as a result of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program offered by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, acting through the Department of Community and Economic Development.

“Wayne Bank is so pleased to continue our support of the Wayne County libraries through the EITC program again this year,” stated Mr. Critelli. “The libraries’ extensive educational programs are a wonderful resource for so many local students and we’re proud to be able to contribute.”

This contribution will benefit the Wayne County Public Libraries’ approved innovative educational programs for K-12 students throughout Wayne County. Through this, students in the 3 area school districts of Wayne Highlands, Western Wayne, and Wallenpaupack will receive access to vital electronic resources including Tutor.com, Learning Express Library, and Teen Health and Wellness. Additionally, there is a designated library outreach person, Mary Fritz, who is always available to show students how to use these resources. Ongoing programs include “Tutoring Tuesday” at WAMS and Wayne Highlands Middle School, where students access Live Homework Help in their school library. As a result of a merger with Princeton Review, Tutor.com now also includes free student access to the Get a Five Free Advance Placement class videos and practice and the SAT/ACT Essentials-Free SAT/ACT course videos and practice tests. Tutor.com also provides graphic calculators for students and AUDIO for tutoring sessions and career coaching.